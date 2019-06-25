Tom Dundon wants his $70 million back from the AAF

Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon is having a case of buyer’s remorse. But it could be too late for Dundon to get a refund.

Daniel Kaplan of TheAthletic.com reports that Dundon has filed a claim in the Alliance of American Football’s bankruptcy case. Dundon alleges that his investment happened due to “misrepresentations,” and he seeks a full refund of the $70 million he paid to keep the league afloat for five or six weeks during its only season, before Dundon shuttered it.

“Even though AAF executives told [Dundon Capital Partners] its contribution would get the AAF through the first season, those executives knew at the time of the execution of the Term Sheet that the AAF would likely need an additional $50,000,000 (including League revenue) on top of [Dundon Capital Partners’] investment of up to $70,000,000 to get through the first season,” the document alleges. “The AAF and its executives never disclosed this information to [Dundon Capital Partners].”

In other words, Dundon claims that the AAF led Dundon to believe that an infusion of $70 million would get the league through its first season, but that the AAF knew that in reality $120 million would be required. More specifically, Dundon claims that the AAF led him to believe that an amount considerably less than $70 million would be needed to finish the campaign.

“The AAF further represented that it could survive the season with only $55,000,000, leaving substantial capital to prepare for the following season,” the document contends. “During the weeks following the execution of the Term Sheet, [Dundon Capital Partners] learned a number of alarming facts that revealed that the AAF was not forthcoming with Dundon and [Dundon Capital Partners]. [Dundon Capital Partners] learned that, in addition to not having the funds to pay salaries after the first week of the League’s games, the AAF also had accumulated more than $13,000,000 in unpaid debts and commitments. The AAF did not disclose these unpaid debts or commitments to [Dundon Capital Partners] prior to the execution of the February 14, 2019 Term Sheet.”

Dundon also contends that the AAF failed to disclose the existence of “ongoing threatened litigation from a past associate who claimed to be a co-founder of the League and who was suing to obtain a 50% interest in the AAF.”

With precious few assets available to be distributed to the AAF’s many creditors, Dundon’s filing feels like the first move in a fresh game of chess/checkers/chicken against those who lured him to pump millions down what ultimately became (and possibly already was) a dry hole. Dundon could be trying to ensure that creditors won’t target him personally, he could be trying to lay the foundation to target personally those who lured him into the business, and/or he could simply be trying to ensure that the record is clear and unambiguous in the event the pending legal proceedings eventually take a southerly turn from the civil justice system.

  1. What is INSANE is that it WAS POPULAR with fans going to and watching the games and enjoying the product at that time of year. Looks like Vince McMahon will learn from all their mistakes.

  6. None of these leagues will make it, unless they have a solid tv contract in place. The revenue needed to start up a league is enormous. Even the leagues that made it over the years struggled and barely succeeded. 70’s nba championships on tape delay, packers selling stock to survive in the 50’s, even the usfl, which our brilliant president (just ask him) was involved with didn’t make it.

  8. You would think that Tom might have done a little more due diligence before he handed over the 70 million dollar check.

  9. exinsidetrader says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:07 pm
    What is INSANE is that it WAS POPULAR with fans going to and watching the games and enjoying the product at that time of year. Looks like Vince McMahon will learn from all their mistakes.

    ————————

    No one was going to the games and it wasn’t popular. They wouldn’t even show the crowd on TV because of how bad it was. Most people I knew didn’t even know their was a league being played. McMahon is making many of the same mistakes and will fail as well. Might make it two seasons but he too will find out that this country loves NFL football, not some knockoff with bad QB play going on in February and March.

  12. i’d like all the money back that i have spent on losing lottery tickets too…

  14. Makes me think of Joe Pesci from Casino when he’s threatening the banker.

    …and just about the time I’m comin’ out of jail, hopefully, you’ll be coming out of your coma. And guess what?

  15. With the dollar amounts described in the multitude of lawsuits filed, this is not a business failure, but an outright fraud. People need to be prosecuted so jury can sort it out.

    Unfortunately, with a bunch of rich men involved, I predict no one is even charged.

    Its like the NFC Championship game but with wealthy, white guys with lawyers.

  18. Everyone has money problems. Trump, Buffet, the hobo down the street, and this guy. All of them are simply a little different!

  19. Sorry, chalk it up to a bad investment. Just ask R Murdock about losing a billion on MySpace.

  20. LMAO!
    Dunden you came in trying to again make money off of others backs and you lost your gamble. Be an adult and be accountable.

  22. If these clowns can declare bankruptcy and walk away paying pennies (if that) on the dollar because of their lousy business acumen, why on earth can’t my millenial son (and the sons and daughters of so many of us on PFT) declare bankruptcy because of the damn student loans the university encouraged him to take out with all the BS about how a degree from their institution would practically guarantee him a great job? If the millionaires and billionaires can declare bankruptcy willy nilly the way they do with basic impunity, why can’t our kids do the same thing with the loans that have essentially ruined their chances of ever owning homes or getting ahead financially in life? The bankruptcy laws, like so many laws in our country, screws the common folk. Meanwhile, guys like Biden and Trump preen and speechify about how they’re looking out for our interests. I call BS on this corrupt system and the arrogant ahole politicians and their buddies who get rich on it while the rest of us often have trouble making basic ends meet at the end of the month.

