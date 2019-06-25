Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams

AP

Full scale preparation for the beginning of the 2019 NFL season is now less than a month away. Training camps will start to get underway in mid-July in the lead up to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers season opener on September 5 to kick off the league’s 100th season.

Teams cannot have their veterans report to camp prior to 15 days before their first preseason game. Since the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons are playing five preseason games with their participation in the Hall of Fame game, they are the first teams able to report fully for training camp. The Broncos are having their veterans report the full 15 days early while the Falcons are holding off their reporting date an additional four days.

Additionally, over half of the league has set up joint practices with one their rivals for some point during the preseason.

The following is the full list of reporting dates and training camp locations for rookies and veterans for training camps next month. First practices usually fall on the day following veteran reporting day.