Training camp reporting dates for all 32 teams

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on June 25, 2019, 1:53 AM EDT
AP

Full scale preparation for the beginning of the 2019 NFL season is now less than a month away. Training camps will start to get underway in mid-July in the lead up to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers season opener on September 5 to kick off the league’s 100th season.

Teams cannot have their veterans report to camp prior to 15 days before their first preseason game. Since the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons are playing five preseason games with their participation in the Hall of Fame game, they are the first teams able to report fully for training camp. The Broncos are having their veterans report the full 15 days early while the Falcons are holding off their reporting date an additional four days.

Additionally, over half of the league has set up joint practices with one their rivals for some point during the preseason.

The following is the full list of reporting dates and training camp locations for rookies and veterans for training camps next month. First practices usually fall on the day following veteran reporting day.

TEAM SITE LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS
Arizona State Farm Stadium Glendale, AZ 7/17 7/24
Atlanta Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, GA 7/18 7/21
Baltimore Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, MD 7/17 7/24
Buffalo St. John Fisher College Rochester, NY 7/22 7/24
Carolina Wofford College Spartanburg, SC 7/24 7/24
Chicago Olivet Nazarene University Bourbonnais, IL 7/22 7/25
Cincinnati Paul Brown Stadium Cincinnati, OH 7/24 7/26
Cleveland Cleveland Browns Training Complex Berea, OH 7/24 7/24
Dallas Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, CA 7/26 7/26
Denver UCHealth Training Center Englewood, CO 7/17 7/17
Detroit Detroit Lions Training Facility Allen Park, MI 7/18 7/24
Green Bay St. Norbert College De Pere, WI 7/22 7/24
Houston Houston Methodist Training Center Houston, TX 7/21 7/24
Indianapolis Grand Park Westfield, IN 7/21 7/24
Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL 7/22 7/24
Kansas City Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, MO 7/23 7/26
L.A. Chargers Jack Hammett Sports Complex Costa Mesa, CA 7/24 7/24
L.A. Rams University of California, Irvine Irvine, CA 7/24 7/26
Miami Baptist Health Training Facility Davie, FL 7/21 7/24
Minnesota TCO Performance Center Eagan, MN 7/22 7/25
N.Y. Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Facility East Rutherford, NJ 7/22 7/24
N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Florham Park, NJ 7/19 7/24
New England Gillette Stadium Foxborough, MA 7/21 7/24
New Orleans New Orleans Saints Training Facility Metairie, LA 7/18 7/25
Oakland Napa Valley Marriott Napa, CA 7/23 7/26
Philadelphia NovaCare Complex Philadelphia, PA 7/24 7/24
Pittsburgh Saint Vincent College Latrobe, PA 7/24 7/25
San Francisco SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, CA 7/26 7/26
Seattle Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, WA 7/17 7/24
Tampa Bay AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, FL 7/21 7/25
Tennessee Saint Thomas Sports Park Nashville, TN 7/22 7/25
Washington Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center Richmond, VA 7/24 7/24