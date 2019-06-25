Urban Meyer says Dwayne Haskins is “going to be great”

AP

Washington drafted Dwayne Haskins with the 15th overall pick for one (big) reason: They believe he is their next franchise quarterback.

Haskins’ college coach believes the same.

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said the only thing Haskins is missing is experience.

Haskins had only 171 snaps on offense before last season when he set 28 Ohio State records and seven Big Ten records as he passed for 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns.

“He’s going to be great,” Meyer said, via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He’s very intelligent. His only issue is that he played just one year. Every other thing, he’s got it. . . .Great kid. Very smart. He was the most accurate passer that I’ve ever had.”

Joe Theismann recently advocated for Washington to sit Haskins for the entire season. The team has veterans Case Keenum and Colt McCoy as bridge quarterbacks if that’s what it chooses to do.

But Haskins likely won’t sit for long. Washington drafted him to play.