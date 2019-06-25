What changes to Hard Knocks would you like to see?

The NFL reportedly is considering changes to the Hard Knocks series. And that news provided us with a piece of low-hanging fruit as it relates to our daily PFT Live draft.

What changes should be made to the HBO series?

Simms and I picked three each, with the conversation sparking plenty of on-the-fly ideas. (Translation: We hadn’t really prepared all that much.)

Check out our thoughts, and then share your own. And, as always, tune in for PFT Live every weekday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET, with the final two hours simulcast on NBCSN. These next three shows are the final episodes for four full weeks.

  4. I’ve never watched it. In fact, I only watch real NFL games. No combine, no draft, no preseason.

  6. I have never seen it but watched a part of an episode from last year, because I’ll be watching it this time. My impression was that Hue Jackson was boring and lacked energy. The corporate, sterile atmosphere of the management was surprising. They should focus on the players more. That’s not a problem with Gruden, however.

  7. I enjoy Hard Knocks but would like it even more if the NFL forced the better teams to be on the show, too. I’d suggest having the winner of the Superbowl every year as the team on Hard Knocks but I’m afraid too many views would turn out because they don’t want to watch the Patriots seven years out of the next ten or so.

  8. Why does it have to be a team that’s essentially rebuilding? Why wouldn’t the NFL want to showcase its successful franchises?

    You could even make selection desirable. Perhaps give each team that volunteers an additional 5th (or 6th or 7th) round pick and the team that ultimately is chosen (via a televised beer chugging contest, rock-paper-scissors tournament or 40 yard dash contest) an additional 2nd (or 3rd) round pick. So many options for fan engagement….

