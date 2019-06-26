All or Nothing premieres July 19 with behind-the-curtain look at Panthers

Getty Images

Word leaked in May that All or Nothing would feature the Panthers. The Panthers confirmed Wednesday they indeed are the team featured in season four of the Emmy Award-winning sports documentary series.

The Amazon Original series, produced by NFL Films, will premiere July 19.

NFL Films followed the Panthers last season and produced eight episodes. Actor Jon Hamm narrates the series.

It could prove “must-see TV” with the Panthers missing the playoffs after a 6-2 start. Cam Newton‘s shoulder was an issue, and the team had a new owner in David Tepper.

NFL Films cameras are in the locker room, on the sidelines and off the field, giving viewers a look behind the curtain of an NFL franchise’s complete season.