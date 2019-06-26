Darren Sproles working out as if he intends to play in 2019

Getty Images

Darren Sproles is taking his time making a decision on whether to play this season, but it appears by recent videos on Instagram that the running back has decided he hopes to return for a 15th season.

Sproles shared videos taken of him working out with Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Bears backup quarterback Chase Daniel, via Mike Kaye of nj.com. San Diego-based strength and conditioning coach Todd Durkin originally posted the videos.

Sproles, 36, was seen catching passes from Brees and Daniels, via Kaye, and Eagles running back Donnel Pumphrey also appeared in a video.

Sproles initially said the 2018 season was his last in the NFL. Then, Sproles changed his mind, indicating he wanted to continue playing under the right situation, which ideally would be interest from one of his former teams.

Sproles has played for the Chargers, Saints and Eagles.

He has played only nine games the past two seasons combined, though, missing 23 with injuries. Sproles contributed 280 total yards and three touchdowns in 2018 with the Eagles.