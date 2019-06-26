Davante Adams thinks Packers “got a steal” in Darnell Savage

Getty Images

The Packers traded up to take safety Darnell Savage with the 21st pick in this year’s draft and the rookie said earlier this month that he wants to “show that it was worth it.”

Wide receiver Davante Adams believes the two fourth-round picks used to facilitate the deal was a price well worth paying. The veteran replied to a post about Savage on the team’s Instagram account this week by writing that the rookie is “gonna be special.” That echoed what he had to say as the team’s offseason program was coming to an end.

“He’s going to be that guy — I can tell. We definitely got a steal,” Adams said, via Jason Wilde of the Wisconsin State Journal. “I know we got him early, but I still think that he could have gone even earlier just based on what he’s doing out there. He plays like a vet, he knows how to practice, and he’s smart, man. You can tell just the way he operates — the way he’s smart, how he operates just around the facility, just a real cool guy. I like his personality, too. I think we’ll be having him around for a while.”

Defensive back Tramon Williams shares Adams’s feelings about Savage’s intelligence and said it’s something the team needed at the back end of the defense. Assuming everyone’s opinion remains high, it’s a good bet that Savage will be starting his pro career with a major role in Green Bay.