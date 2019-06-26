Doug Williams likes what he sees from Dwayne Haskins

AP

Washington Senior Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams says Dwayne Haskins looked during offseason work like he could be capable of winning the starting job by Week One.

Williams told Steve Wyche of NFL Network that Haskins, the first-round quarterback out of Ohio State, has a legitimate chance to earn the starting job.

“He might end up starting, that could happen,” Williams said. “I don’t want to say he’s going to start Game One today, but it’s been enjoyable to see what Dwayne Haskins has done.”

Williams said Haskins’ performance over the last couple months opened some eyes in Washington.

“It’s been a great offseason,” Williams said. “To be on the sideline during OTAs and minicamp and see the young guy do what he’s done and take command of the opportunities he’s had.”

Haskins is competing with Case Keenum and Colt McCoy to start when Washington opens the season at Philadelphia on September 8.