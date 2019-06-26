Eric DeCosta thinks Jets hired “exceptional football guys”

AP

The Jets’ decision to fire General Manager Mike Maccagnan in May sparked a range of reactions and many of them painted the move as a negative one about the way the team was doing business.

Reactions to their decision to hire Joe Douglas as Maccagnan’s replacement were more positive and that remained the case when Douglas made moves to fill out the top rungs of the personnel department. They hired Chad Alexander as their director of player personnel, Rex Hogan as assistant G.M. and Phil Savage was named a senior adviser in moves that followed Douglas’s arrival.

Alexander was hired away from the Ravens and the Baltimore club also used to employ Douglas and Savage, so it probably doesn’t come as a great surprise that Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta has joined the chorus of people complimenting the Jets on their moves.

“I am not in their building but I respect the Jets organization,” DeCosta said, via the Baltimore Sun. “They have added exceptional football guys in Joe and obviously, Chad. They have also added some talented guys who have played for us in the past. If you add some players and make a couple of good moves, you can turn things around quickly. Some teams that didn’t do well last year will come up and surprise people this season, and some who won last year will struggle this season. That’s the beauty of this league. That’s what makes the NFL fun.”

DeCosta said Alexander had “a really good feel for finding other players who fit our team” and said he hates to lose him to another team, but feels the Ravens are in a “good position” moving forward with the others in the organization.