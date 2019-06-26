Falcons waive Jeremy Langford from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons waived running back Jeremy Langford from injured reserve.

Atlanta waived him with an injury designation in May, but Langford reverted to the team’s injured reserve list when he cleared waivers.

Langford joined the Falcons’ practice squad late last season, and he was later promoted to the active roster. He appeared in Atlanta’s season finale against the Buccaneers, rushing for 25 yards on nine carries.

The Bears made Langford a fourth-round choice in 2015, and he played 26 games for Chicago in two seasons.

He also has spent time with the Ravens, Jets and Dolphins.