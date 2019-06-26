How excited are Browns fans to see training camp?

Getty Images

Browns fans can’t wait to see Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the rest of their team. The regular season can’t get here soon enough.

Before the season opener, though, Browns fans can view their team up close and personal at training camp . . . if they can secure a ticket.

The Browns ran out of the first wave of free training camp tickets in less than an hour Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports. The first wave includes eight practices between July 25-Aug. 2.

The team will make tickets for the seven practices in the second wave — from Aug. 5-21 — available July 10.

There is no word on how many tickets were available Wednesday.

The Browns hold training camp at their practice facility in Berea, Ohio.