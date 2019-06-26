Julian Edelman “wishing for the best” for Josh Gordon

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a video of him throwing passes to Josh Gordon recently, but there’s been no public word from the league about the possibility of the wide receiver being reinstated for the 2019 season.

It doesn’t appear that there’s been any behind the scenes word about that possibility either. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was asked about Gordon during a Wednesday appearance on Pardon My Take and said he’s both hopeful and in the dark about Gordon’s situation.

“I hope. I’m wishing for the best,” Edelman said. “His situation is different. It’s a life situation and you’re pulling for him . . . to get better. And selfishly, I want him because he’s a really good football player and he can help us. I don’t know anything going into it. Like, legit. I’ve asked 30 people in the organization and outside, like, ‘Do you know what’s going to happen?’ And know one knows not one thing. So we’re just kind of sitting and waiting to see what the circumstances are going to be with him. He’d be a really good tool to have. He balls.”

Gordon was suspended indefinitely last December, but is under contract to the Patriots after signing his restricted free agent tender and there have been reports indicating that he could be back with the team this season. He caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns after being traded to the Patriots by the Browns last season.