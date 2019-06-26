Lane Taylor ready to play good football again

Getty Images

Lane Taylor‘s season was a snapshot of the Packers’ season: It was not what he expected.

In the offseason, the Packers added two offensive guards, signing free agent Billy Turner and drafting Elgton Jenkins in the second round. So, with Green Bay having options, Taylor will have to win his job to keep it.

Taylor has started at left guard all but three games over the past three seasons.

“I personally don’t feel like I played as good as I should have or could have, really,” Taylor said, via Mike Spofford of the team website. “It is what it is. It’s not like I can go back and change anything. I did everything in my power I could.

“I just want to stay on the path this year. I played good football in the past, so it’s not like I need to step outside myself to play well. Just perfect my craft. But it will give me a bit of a chip on my shoulder, because I don’t want to play bad. I want to go out there and do what I can do.”

Taylor won’t make excuses, but he never was healthy last season. He underwent offseason ankle surgery in 2018, keeping him out of the offseason program, and Taylor now admits his ankle wasn’t 100 percent until early November.

He then had foot and knee injuries that slowed him down.

Taylor was present for all of the team’s offseason program this spring, allowing him to get familiar with Matt LaFleur’s offense.

“This year, it’s a lot of reps I got, especially with the new system,” Taylor said. “I was really glad I didn’t miss this one. I’ve just been polishing my technique so I’m not starting this process in July or August.”

This is a key season for Taylor. He is under contract through 2020, but the Packers can save $4.6 million by releasing him after this season.