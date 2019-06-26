LeSean McCoy says Josh Allen looks better

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an up-and-down rookie year in 2018. Teammate LeSean McCoy thinks he’s going to be more up than down in 2019.

McCoy told the Buffalo News that Allen is learning the finer points of the quarterback position and the Bills’ offense this year, after relying last year on his big arm and running ability.

“He looks better,” McCoy said. “I think he looks more confident. I think last year he just played off of talent. Sometimes, when quarterbacks are really talented, you overlook how smart they really are. Josh is smart.”

Also aiding Allen will be that he gets a full offseason as the unquestioned starting quarterback. Last year the Bills foolishly began the season with Nathan Peterman as their starter, then threw Allen to the wolves in the second half of an ugly blowout in Week One. That wasn’t a great environment for Allen to learn on the job, but this year, McCoy says, Allen is learning.