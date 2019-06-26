LeSean McCoy says Josh Allen looks better

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 26, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT
Bills quarterback Josh Allen had an up-and-down rookie year in 2018. Teammate LeSean McCoy thinks he’s going to be more up than down in 2019.

McCoy told the Buffalo News that Allen is learning the finer points of the quarterback position and the Bills’ offense this year, after relying last year on his big arm and running ability.

He looks better,” McCoy said. “I think he looks more confident. I think last year he just played off of talent. Sometimes, when quarterbacks are really talented, you overlook how smart they really are. Josh is smart.”

Also aiding Allen will be that he gets a full offseason as the unquestioned starting quarterback. Last year the Bills foolishly began the season with Nathan Peterman as their starter, then threw Allen to the wolves in the second half of an ugly blowout in Week One. That wasn’t a great environment for Allen to learn on the job, but this year, McCoy says, Allen is learning.

8 responses to “LeSean McCoy says Josh Allen looks better

  2. The whole organization & fanbase is excited to see year two of Josh Allen. If the last few games of 2018 give you a hint of where he’s headed, Then the team is in good hands.

  3. I have not been this excited for a Bills season in close to two decades. This feels much better than last years Nathan Peterman fiasco. Looking forward to better years ahead #LetsGoBuffalo

  6. He’s a notable improvement on Peterman, but then most guys would be – but Allen is still some way behind what were Tyrod Taylor’s stats in Buffalo, particularly way behind in pass rating (68 to 93) and TD/Int ratio (10-12 to 51-16). And don’t forget Bills decided on pocket Peterman over scrambler Tyrod as the future offensive direction and yet are now bigging up scrambler Allen. Like I said a lot back at the time, Tyrod wasn’t great but the best they’d had for a long time and they def should’ve kept Tyrod instead of joke Peterman. Bills being Bills.

  7. He should make a leap this year. hopefully a big leap like the Anthony Barr leap. The biggest thing with him is taking the short completions when nothing else is available, he did this in his final game of the season against the Dolphins, he had a 65% completion rate 3 tds 1 int and 2 rushing TD’s. If we get something like that every week, I’ll take it in a heartbeat.

  8. Bills players and fans are right to expect more from Allen and the Offense. Bringing in some O-Line talent will be the biggest help. Nobody can predict how long it will take for the “new” O-Line to gel and for Allen & his receivers to get their timing down. But when those happen, maybe mid season(?) the Bills should have an offense to match their defense.

