Mark Gastineau seeks to “sack” cancer after diagnosis

Former Jets defensive end Mark Gastineau completed his final radiation treatment this week in his battle with colon cancer.

Gastineau posted an update on Facebook, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

“IT IS FINISHED!” Gastineau wrote. “WOW! My chemo and now radiation is all finished! Praise God. I celebrated with my terrific crew at the hospital. I rang the bell. I gave my wife a huge hug and kiss for all her support, and I did the victory dance outside!”

Gastineau hopes to participate in the Jets legends weekend Aug. 10.

Gastineau said he was “blindsided” six months ago when he received a stage three colon cancer diagnosis. He was treated at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, undergoing surgery to remove the tumor before chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

He and his wife, Jo Ann, began a gofundme page and have raised $29,510 of their $75,000 goal.

“We are . . . losing our home in the midst of these health battles,” Jo Ann writes on the page. “Donations would be greatly appreciated in finding a new home. We are asking for prayer for our upcoming search for a new home and peace in the process.”

Gastineau had 19 sacks in 1983 and 22 in 1984. He finished with 74 sacks in 10 seasons with the Jets, but since sacks didn’t become an official statistic until 1982, Gastineau was credited with no sacks during his first three seasons.