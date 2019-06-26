Repicking the 2012 draft

Getty Images

With a pair of quarterbacks drafted in 2012 (Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson) landing at No. 4 and No. 3 on the Chris Simms top 40 quarterback countdown, Wednesday’s PFT Live draft featured a question based on that specific class of players.

Simms and I redrafted the first eight players from the 2012 draft.

We took the first eight teams in the order they picked, and picked the players they would have (should have) picked if they knew then what we all know now.

I know this: The Colts couldn’t have gone wrong, and Washington would have gotten plenty more bang for the draft picks they sent to the Rams.

Check it out below, feel free to agree or disagree (my preference is agree), and to give us your own picks on how the top eight picks would (should) go if they were made in 2012 based on the information available in 2019.