Texans excited about rookie tight end Kahale Warring

Getty Images

An hour after the Texans drafted former San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring in the third round of the draft, veteran tight end Ryan Griffin got arrested for punching out a window. But while Griffin was obviously not happy that Houston took Warring, the Texans’ staff is liking what they’re seeing from the rookie.

Warring played only one year of high school football and was a walk-on for most of his college career, but he’s already showing progress in offseason work, and the Texans’ coaches think he’s going to contribute sooner rather than later.

“He brings a lot,” Texans tight ends coach Will Lawing told the Houston Chronicle. “He’s very athletic and learning a lot. New to the game of football, but I really like what I see from him so far. He’s doing a good job.”

Although Jordan Thomas is expected to start for the Texans, Warring is a young player with a lot of upside, and the Texans believe he can make a significant impact as a rookie.