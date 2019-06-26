Von Miller: Ja’Wuan James is best RT I’ve practiced against

Getty Images

Trading for quarterback Joe Flacco got the Broncos their biggest headlines of the offseason, but it wasn’t the only major addition to their offense.

Denver signed right tackle Ja'Wuan James to a four-year, $51 million contract after free agency opened in March and the deal leaves him behind only Raiders tackle Trent Brown on the list of highest-paid players at the position.

James’s time with the Dolphins may have led some to question the size of the commitment that the Broncos made to James. Linebacker Von Miller sent a message to those people with recent comments about what it’s like to practice against him.

“He’s the best right tackle I’ve had to go against [in practice] throughout my whole career here and I said that last year with Jared Veldheer and we got even better this year with Ja’Wuan James so I get to spar, get better and sharpen the sword every day with him and [left tackle] Garett Bolles. It’s going to be a great year for the offense and defense,” Miller said, via the Denver Post.

Miller’s been able to thrive regardless of who is going up against in practice, although that hasn’t helped the Broncos make the playoffs the last three years. Offensive shortcomings have played a big role in that drought, so a strong year from James would be much appreciated in Denver.