What if Josh McDaniels hadn’t bailed on the Colts?

Offseason Wednesdays on PFT Live typically include a game of “what if?” Today’s show tackled this specific question: What if Josh McDaniels had followed through on his verbal agreement to coach the Colts?

It’s a butterfly effect that would have impacted the Colts (obviously) and various other teams, from the Patriots to the Eagles to, potentially, the Packers.

Yes, the Packers.

Packers fans are surely intrigued by that one. The rest of you should be, too.

Check out the video, and feel free to add any other potential ripple effects that McDaniels’ arrival in Indy would have caused.

14 responses to “What if Josh McDaniels hadn’t bailed on the Colts?

  1. The Eagles were the only team actually hurt by this, in losing Frank Reich.

    We were forced to scramble and promote an OC from within or find one from the street (is that still an acceptable figure of speech?) when most indications were we would retain Reich.

    Indy obviously found a man of astronomically-higher character who righted their ship pretty fast.

  2. #1 job of being a coach is being a leader of men. McDaniels isn’t that. The Colts dodged a bullet. It is one thing to be successful as a OC when Brady is your QB, it is another to lead a whole team when your word doesn’t mean anything to anyone. When you hire McDaniels, Belichick isn’t coming too.

  3. He never intended to take the job, I am convinced of that. Good that he didn’t because then the Colts would not have taken Reich away from philthy, who may have finally realized that he was a better coach than Pederson.

  4. I don’t really have an opinion on McDaniels, but if I’m a colts fan I’m feeling lucky to have Frank Reich. The guy was instrumental in the Eagles’ championship and apparently there were players across the entire roster who said he was their favorite coach they’ve ever had.

  5. I wonder who would have become the Pats OC? or at least who would be calling plays into Brady’s headset? For better or for worse they’d be a household name by now.

  9. “He would have one fewer SB rings.”

    Maybe yes, maybe no. Josh is the one who morphs that Pats offense to maximize the players they have any given week. I’ve seen him put together dramatically different game plans week to week that were all excellent to give his players the best chance of success and take best advantage of the other team’s weaknesses.

    Without Josh last year maybe the Pats get to the SB, maybe not. It is not all Brady.

  10. I love how someone is always trying to spin some weird thing about the Packers. And of course then says Frank Reich would have better for the Packers than Matt LaFleur. Shocker.

    The Packers and their fans are very happy with Matt LaFleur. Before the Vikings fan site owner starts speaking on other HC’s that would have been better for the Packers, let’s at least get to training camp of his first season as HC.

    #ObsessedWithUs

    #GoPackGo!🏈

    ———————-

    We have seen OC come and go in New England but they keep winning. Sorry but it isn’t play calling that makes the Patriots so good. It is the talent. They know not to over pay unless it is a generational talent like Gronk and they have a great QB who has made several head coaches. There are literally thousands of coaches that can call plays.

  12. Packers will be just fine. Every team hits a bad patch once in awhile. They still have Aaron Rodgers, and if you think that’s nothing……..the vast majority of NFL teams would take him right now over whoever they currently have. In a heartbeat.

  13. Packers… Frank Reich..

    … I’ll one up you;

    McCarthy fired earlier, as he should have been, and the Packers get Frank Reich AND Doug Pederson..

