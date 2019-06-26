What if Josh McDaniels hadn’t bailed on the Colts?

Getty Images

Offseason Wednesdays on PFT Live typically include a game of “what if?” Today’s show tackled this specific question: What if Josh McDaniels had followed through on his verbal agreement to coach the Colts?

It’s a butterfly effect that would have impacted the Colts (obviously) and various other teams, from the Patriots to the Eagles to, potentially, the Packers.

Yes, the Packers.

Packers fans are surely intrigued by that one. The rest of you should be, too.

Check out the video, and feel free to add any other potential ripple effects that McDaniels’ arrival in Indy would have caused.