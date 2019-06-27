Adam Gase wants Quincy Enunwa saving himself for the next play

Getty Images

The Jets made the decision to give wide receiver Quincy Enunwa a four-year contract extension last December despite the fact that he missed five games last year and the entire 2017 season because of injuries.

The team has since changed head coaches and General Managers, so the new regime may have come to a different conclusion when it came to a deal with Enunwa. They have him on hand for now, though, and head coach Adam Gase said that he wants the wideout to take some precautions that will help him remain on the field.

“It’s a fine line with him,” Gase said, via the New York Daily News. “He is a physical player. He’s a big man. When he gets to the secondary, he’s a tough guy to bring down. We were on opposite teams last year and he carried about 12 guys on his back for about 10 yards. At some point, you’d like him to go down. When you know it’s getting too many, just going down and saving yourself for the next play because we’re going to need him.”

Enunwa averaged 7.5 yards after the catch last season, so that change would affect a productive part of his game but he said he could “see plays where a lot of times it’s a lot smarter to get down” when watching film. The team has also talked about expanding Enunwa’s route tree from what he ran last season, so there may be more than one way to keep him on the field in 2019.