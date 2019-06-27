Alex Armah willing to do whatever Panthers ask

Getty Images

Alex Armah has played 25 career games. He has 10 career touches.

The fullback appeared more involved in the passing game during the offseason program, Brendan Marks of the Charlotte Observer reports. But Armah’s primarily role will continue to be as a blocker, opening holes for Christian McCaffrey.

“I want to be known as an accountable guy, who when you turn on the tape, you see him doing his job every time,” Armah told Marks. “Coaches count on me to do my job, that type of deal. That’s what kind of guy I want to be.”

Armah played more games and more snaps last season in the Norv Turner offense than he did as a rookie. He was on the field for 11 percent of the team’s offensive plays in 2018.

Armah, a willing and able blocker, figures to see even more time on the field this season.

“You want to see improvement from Year 1 to Year 2, and then Year 2 to Year 3,” Armah said. “That’s how you increase your role in this offense.”