Avery Williamson: Jets defense “can be really great”

The offseason is a time for great optimism about what will happen come the fall and you can count Jets linebacker Avery Williamson among those seeing the possibility for good things in the future.

Williamson spent the last few months working with new teammate C.J. Mosley at linebacker in the defense being installed by new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams and he came out of that process with a bright outlook.

“Shoot, we can definitely be a top-five defense,” Williamson said, via the team’s website. “We have all the talent right there, we just have to continue to be on the same page. We could be really great, we have the talent, man. I’m excited. We had a great squad last year. We didn’t have the best season, but we fought hard. So if we have all the pieces I feel like we do, we can really be something special.”

Mosley’s arrival means Williamson will move to a new spot in the defense. He said there are “definitely a lot of new things” involved with that move and the sooner he gets them all down the better for the Jets’ chances of hitting the high end of his prediction.