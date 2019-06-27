Baker Mayfield works out with Mark Wahlberg

Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg is not a football player, but he once played one in a movie. The actor, who played former Eagles receiver Vince Papale in Invincible, worked out with Baker Mayfield in Los Angeles this week.

Wahlberg posted a video on Instagram of their Wednesday workout. Mayfield’s fiancee, Emily Wilkinson, joined them at F45 gym in Sherman Oaks, California.

“Another really good workout,’’ Mayfield said on the video, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I didn’t know what to expect coming in. The guy knows what he’s doing. He does. He’s a tough guy. He’s a tough guy.”

Mayfield and Wilkinson will marry next weekend.

The Browns quarterback then will work out with Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway and other teammates in Los Angeles before training camp practices begin in Berea, Ohio, on July 25.