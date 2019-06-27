Bengals sign Germaine Pratt

Getty Images

The Bengals now have all 10 draft picks under contract.

Cincinnati announced Thursday it has signed linebacker Germaine Pratt, a third-round choice.

The Bengals took the former North Carolina State standout with the 72nd overall choice. They already had reached agreements with first-rounder Jonah Williams, second-rounder Drew Sample, fourth-rounder Ryan Finley, fourth-rounder Renell Wren, fourth-rounder Michael Jordan, running back Trayveon Williams, sixth-rounder Deshuan Davis, sixth-rounder Rodney Anderson and seventh-rounder Jordan Brown.

Pratt spent five seasons with the Wolfpack, making 235 career tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

He led the team in tackles in 2018 with 104, earning first-team All-ACC honors.