Browns sell out first wave of training camp tickets

Getty Images

At a time when many teams are starting to restrict the supply of training camp practices, Browns fans are proving there is still demand.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns sold out the entire first wave of eight dates of training camp tickets in less than an hour.

The tickets are free, and all electronic, so it’s easy enough to long on and grab them. But they went quickly. They’re making tickets for the final seven of their 15 open practices available on July 10 at 10 a.m.

Regardless the means of ticket delivery, it’s yet another sign that a fanbase whose passion has outstripped the team’s performance for decades is eager to see the team build on last year’s results.