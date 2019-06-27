Dolphins to have 10 open training-camp practices

Getty Images

The new-look Dolphins will give fans plenty of chances to look at practice.

The Dolphins have announced that the team will conduct 10 open practices during training camp, which opens on July 25. Only 2,000 tickets will be available for each session, however. They’re free, but they must be claimed via the team’s website.

Dolphins fans in the Tampa area also will be able to see a couple of joint practices with the Buccaneers.

Miami has a new coach this year — Brian Flores — and a looming quarterback competition between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.