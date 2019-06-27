Former Chiefs DE running for Senate in Kansas

Getty Images

A former Chiefs defensive end wants to go to Washington.

According to the Associated Press, former Chiefs player and businessman Dave Lindstrom is running for the U.S. Senate.

Lindstrom is seeking the Republican nomination for the seat vacated by Sen. Pat Roberts, who is not seeking re-election after four terms.

It’s expected to be a crowded primary field, with at least 15 candidates expressing interest in the position.

The 64-year-old Lindstrom has worked as a real estate developer, and owns and operates four Burger King franchises in the Kansas City area. He also served on the Johnson County Commission and several other boards. He ran for lieutenant governor in 2002.

He played eight seasons for the Chiefs, retiring in 1986.