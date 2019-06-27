Hayden Hurst “good to go” for training camp

Getty Images

Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst has bulked up, and he’s ready to put those extra pounds in motion.

After being slowed by a Jones fracture in his foot training camp, he admitted he never felt like himself last season after missing the first four games. But with time to recover, he’s eager to get back to work.

“Kind of felt it all last year, was never really at 100 percent,” Hurst said during an interview with 105.7 The Fan in Baltimore. “Obviously, you kind of have the aches and pains of a screw being in my foot. But I’m good to go now, all healthy, don’t feel it and feel 100 percent.”

The first-round pick had just 13 catches for 163 yards last year, but said he felt like he was “pushed around a little bit.” That sparked the weight gain this offseason, as he hopes playing in the 260-pound range gives him a better chance to hold up.

“I just feel strong. When I’m in and out of cuts and guys are on me at the top of my routes, I’m able to get separation better,” he said. “Obviously I’m able to hold the point of attack better blocking and stuff, so that’s going to be fun. I’m just excited. It’s going to be a really good year.”

The Ravens are re-tooling the offense this year to cater to the strengths of quarterback Lamar Jackson, and having a reliable target such as Hurst (who caught 92 passes for 1,175 yards his final two seasons at South Carolina) should only help.