Jaguars think DJ Chark “really understands” offense in second season

The Jaguars signed quarterback Nick Foles to boost their offensive production in 2019 and part of any improvement will come with the assistance of the players tasked with catching his passes.

One member of that group is 2018 second-round pick DJ Chark. The wideout caught 14 passes for 174 yards in 11 games as a rookie, but wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell said he’s seen signs that Chark is putting it all together.

McCardell said he “can tell [Chark] really understands what’s going on with our offenses” after going through the offseason program and Chark also sounded positive about where things are headed this year.

“I just like the fact that the offense is very diverse with a lot of different options that everybody can just rotate,” Chark said, via John Reid of Jacksonville.com. “As long as you know what you’re doing and Nick getting a good understanding of us and the coaches putting use in position to run routes to our strength, I think that’s going to be big.”

Keelan Cole, Chris Conley and Dede Westbrook joined Chark for the entire offseason program while Marqise Lee continued to work his way back from a torn ACL. Terrelle Pryor joined the group later in the offseason and will be part of the competition for snaps during camp.