Jared Veldheer on retirement: My body couldn’t hold up

Getty Images

The Patriots signed veteran tackle Jared Veldheer as a free agent in May, but his stay with the team turned out to be a very brief one.

Veldheer retired a little more than a week after signing with the Patriots and he explained the reason why he decided to walk away during an interview this week. Veldheer said he’d thought about retirement at earlier points in the offseason because of the toll injuries, including a hip issue, have taken, but decided to give playing a shot after going through treatment early in the offseason.

Veldheer was feeling well at that point, but said it didn’t take long before he realized that his body wasn’t up to the task.

“When March rolled around I thought I could give it a go, but once I went out there to do actual football stuff, the hip felt exactly how it did at the end of the season,” Veldheer said, via Peter J. Wallner of MLive.com. “There was just no way I was going to put my body through that. I couldn’t conceive even trying to make my body do that.”

Veldheer was set to join Marcus Cannon and 2018 first-round pick Isaiah Wynn at tackle in New England. 2019 third-round pick Yodny Cajuste and Cole Croston are now behind the two of them on the Patriots depth chart.