Jimmy Garoppolo: We’ll really see where I am “once the bullets start flying”

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got one rep of 11-on-11 work in the team’s final minicamp practice earlier this month, but any plans for further work on that front came to an end when 49ers defensive linemen provided a bit more pressure than head coach Kyle Shanahan wanted to see.

Given how far Garoppolo’s come since last year’s torn ACL, Shanahan’s reluctance to push things in June is understandable. There will come a point when Shanahan can’t call off the dogs and Garoppolo said at the end of the offseason program that will be the point he knows whether he’s all the way back to form.

“I think all of that will come with time,” Garoppolo said, via ESPN.com. “I’ll try to implement as many drills as I can during these 40 days or so. But, I think once the bullets start flying and everything, then we’ll really see.”

Garoppolo will spend the time before camp working with his receivers and with quarterback coaches Tom House and Adam Dedeaux in order to be as prepared as possible for the moment when the opposing defense is trying to knock him down.