Judge denies request to split trials against Saints defensive end Carl Granderson

A Wyoming district court judge denied a request to split a pair of sexual assault allegations against New Orleans Saints rookie defensive end Carl Granderson into two separate trials.

According to Daniel Bendtsen of the Laramie Boomerang, Granderson’s lawyer, Megan Overmann Goetz, filed a request in June to have the two allegations against her client split into separate trials on the basis it would be prejudicial to her client to have a jury hear both claims collectively. Judge Tori Kricken denied that request last week.

“(The joint trial serves) the public interest by expediting the administration of justice and conserving judicial time and economy by avoiding the need to recall witnesses including Mr. Granderson, law enforcement, and other to multiple trial,” Kricken wrote.

Granderson is facing third-degree sexual assault charges for allegedly molesting two fellow Wyoming students who were sleeping at his apartment in November.

The Saints signed Granderson in May as an undrafted free agent despite the chargers against him.

Granderson’s trial will begin July 15. The Saints rookie class is set to report for training camp on July 18.