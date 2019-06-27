Lamar Miller working to cut body fat before training camp

Getty Images

Texans running back Lamar Miller changed his offseason workouts and diet last year in order to cut weight and wound up eight pounds lighter before averaging 4.6 yards per carry during the 2018 season.

That’s the highest total of Miller’s three years in Houston, so it’s no great surprise that he’s not trying to fix something that isn’t broken. He said he thinks last year’s work “helped me be more explosive last year” and that he’ll continue working the same way.

This year’s goal is to change his body’s composition rather than his weight.

“Right now, I’m pretty much the same as I came in last year,” Miller said, via the Houston Chronicle. “Last year, I came in at like 220. So, right now I’m like 220, 221. But I’m going to try to drop my body fat down a little bit heading towards training camp.”

Miller is heading into the final year of the four-year deal he signed in Houston in 2016, so another season like the last one would help him along with the Texans offense.