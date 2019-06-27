Matt LaFleur plans more passes to running backs

Getty Images

Last year the Packers didn’t pass a lot to their running backs. This year that may change.

New head coach Matt LaFleur said he thinks the Packers’ offense could get the running backs more involved, and Aaron Rodgers could benefit from that receiving threat.

“I love it when we can give [running backs] the ball in the passing game,” LaFleur said, via Rotoworld. “That’s one more eligible that the defense really has to focus on.”

Both of the Packers’ top two running backs, Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams, have shown some promise as receivers. But last year the Packers were 24th in the NFL in catches by running backs. This year Jones and Williams may get more balls thrown their way, as LaFleur tries to revamp a Packers passing game that grew stale last year.