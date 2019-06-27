Peyton Manning calls Von Miller the best athlete he played with

Getty Images

Peyton Manning has offered some high praise for his former Broncos teammate Von Miller.

Manning was asked by the Broncos’ website to talk about some of his favorite players, and although he said his little brother is the player he watches the most, it’s Miller who really impresses him.

“I still get to see Eli play — much more now,” Peyton said. “I’ve seen him play, I think, three games a year in person since I’ve been retired. Prior to that, I got to see him play in both Super Bowls, which was very special. But I’ve gotten to see him play more. We come to all the Broncos games, so I enjoy some of the guys that I’ve played with, like Von Miller. I still enjoy watching him compete. . . . Maybe this tells you how special he is that I’m maybe not looking at quarterbacks now; I’m watching outside linebackers and pass rushers. People ask me a lot of times, ‘Who’s the best athlete you’ve ever played with?’ And I say, ‘Von Miller.’ Just some of the things he can do physically is special. So when you come to a Broncos game and they’re on defense, you find yourself kind of locked in, seeing this might be the game-changing sack-fumble play, or interception — some kind of game-changing play he can make. I like the way he handles his business and like the way he competes out there.”

Manning played four years with Miller and watched him a lot from the sideline, and now he’s heading into his fourth year of retirement, still enjoying watching Miller.