Report: Devonaire Clarington to be in supplemental draft

Getty Images

The NFL will hold its annual supplemental draft next month and a onetime University of Texas recruit will reportedly be among the players eligible to be selected.

Longtime NFL reporter Howard Balzer reports that tight end Devonaire Clarington will work out for scouts in Miami on July 8 in hopes of catching someone’s eye.

Clarington played at three high schools before committing to Texas for the 2015 season, but never played for the Longhorns due to academic issues. He spent time at Blinn Junior College before moving on to Northland Community College in Minnesota.

He had 48 catches for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns at Northland.

Clarington is the third player set for the supplemental draft this summer. Former Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen and former West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms are the others.