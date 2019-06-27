Report: Mexican government pulling funds for NFL

Getty Images

The NFL has another game in Mexico on the books this season, but the future of that market could be in question.

According to a report from the Spanish website AS.com (thanks Google Translate), future NFL games and Formula 1 racing could be in doubt in the country as the government cuts back on subsidies for hosting sporting events.

“The decision does not depend on us, we will not have resources for that game of football,” tourism official Miguel Torruco said. “It would be good if [the event] stayed, but it is a reality that we do not have a budget for the following year.”

The decision won’t affect plans for this year’s Chargers-Chiefs game in Mexico City in Week 11.

After last year’s game between the Chiefs and Rams was pulled because of field concerns, the NFL reiterated its intent to host games there through 2021, which would apparently require some degree of corporate sponsorship or some other funding to pick up the slack.