Rewards offered for info in shooting of Giants rookie and teammate

AP

Giants rookie cornerback Corey Ballentine has recovered enough to resume practicing.

But officials in Kansas are still investigating the shooting that injured him and killed one of his teammates, and a reward has been offered for more information in the case.

According to Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com, a Washburn University supporter has offered a $5,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. Shawnee County Crime Stoppers also offered a $2,000 reward.

Ballentine, the Giants sixth-round pick, was shot in the rear. His college teammate and best friend Dwane Simmons was killed in the draft-night incident.

According to 13News.com, Topeka Police said it does not appear Simmons and Ballentine were targeted, after interviews with dozens of witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage. Topeka Police chief Bill Cochran said they still have some good leads, but wasn’t prepared to give a timetable on any potential arrests.