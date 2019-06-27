Shaq Lawson paying for funeral of 11-year-old girl killed in South Carolina

Getty Images

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson grew up about 20 miles from Anderson, South Carolina and he reached out to the family of an 11-year-old girl who was shot and killed in that town this week.

Ja’Naiya Scott was killed when someone shot at her home more than 35 times early on Sunday morning. Her 18-year-old sister and and 11-year-old cousin remain in the hospital after being shot in the same incident.

Lawson reached out to the girl’s mother and let her know that he would pay for the little girl’s funeral expenses. He said he has a sister about the same age and felt he wanted to do anything that “could possibly help out” at such a trying time. Lawson also sent a message to whoever fired the gun.

“Whoever did this needs to come forward and tell the truth,” Lawson said, via the Greenville News. “And whoever’s hiding, it’s wrong that you’re hiding. This is a little girl who is gone. It’s just pointless killing people — killing an innocent child. She was at home, a place she was supposed to be safe.”

No suspects have been identified at this point and police have asked for anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.