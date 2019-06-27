The Simms No. 1 quarterback: Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The journey from No. 40 to No. 1 has ended, and the guy sitting at the top of the Chris Simms quarterback countdown is the guy who has been in that spot, from Simms’ perspective, for a long time.

It’s Aaron Rodgers.

That’s higher than I’d put him, but it ain’t my list. It could be higher than you’d put him, but it ain’t your list, either. It’s Simms’ list, and that’s where he has Rodgers.

We debated and discussed the decision, and you can witness the debate and discussion, and you can join in the debate and discussion below.