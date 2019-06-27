“Zen mode” bidding resulted in Jim Irsay spending millions on a Pink Floyd guitar

Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay recently spent more than $5 million at a guitar auction, including a record $3.975 million for the black 1969 Stratocaster made famous by Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour.

Irsay had a simple explanation for the major splurge.

“I just f–king love Pink Floyd, man, I cannot deny it,” Irsay told Rolling Stone. “I think [Roger] Waters’ lyrics and Gilmour’s playing and their whole story and prominence is just so profound that I cannot say enough about my excitement for this. . . David Gilmour stands by himself.”

Irsay bid on the items through a proxy, and the fact that Irsay bought the case for the guitar before the guitar was auctioned fueled Irsay’s desire to finish the job.

“If I don’t get the guitar, I’ll look like a jackass,” Irsay said. “But I love Strats, and this is the Strat. This is the one that was the signature guitar for those incredible Floyd leads.”

So how did Irsay decide that $3.975 million was the right price for the guitar?

“Bidding is an intuitive thing,” Irsay said. “There are so many things that go into that zen mode, and, as they say in Caddyshack, you have to become the ball.”

It’s helps to be a really, really rich ball.