Bengals OL coach: Cordy Glenn’s been a real pro this offseason

Getty Images

Bengals first-round pick Jonah Williams had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder and the expectation is that he will miss the entire season while recovering from the injury.

Offensive line coach Jim Turner said that the injury is an obstacle for Williams, but believes it is “an obstacle he can overcome” in time. Williams was inserted as the starting left tackle for Cincinnati right off the bat, although replacing him in the first team isn’t quite as big an obstacle as it might be under other circumstances.

The Bengals had moved veteran Cordy Glenn from left tackle to left guard after drafting Williams, so they’ll do the easy thing and just shift him back to his former spot on the offensive line.

“We knew we wanted to have Cordy next to Jonah, whether it was tackle or guard,” Turner said, via the team’s website. “Cordy has been a real pro through this whole thing and we have no doubt he’ll continue to be as we move ahead. We were looking for Jonah to learn from Cordy playing next to him and he still will, but it’s going to be more now as a teacher.”

The Bengals still have to sort out their plans at left guard, but having an experienced Glenn to plug back in at left tackle makes it a bit easier to deal with the offseason loss of their first-round pick