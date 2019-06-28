Bets come in on Mitch Trubisky for MVP

Getty Images

If you wanted to place a long shot wager on Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky winning the league MVP award this season, you’re a couple days late.

MVP odds were released this week at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas, and Trubisky opened at 200-1. As noted by Will Brinson, within two days, enough bets had been made on Trubisky that his MVP odds had moved to 50-1.

It’s easy to see why Trubisky would be an attractive bet: The MVP is almost always a quarterback on a good team. If the Bears take another step forward after last year’s 12-4 season, and if Trubisky improves as much in Year 3 as he did in Year 2, he’d have a chance.

No one thinks Trubisky is the MVP favorite, but at 200-1, he was a good bet. Which is why you can’t get those odds anymore.