Chargers sign Brant Weiss, waive Koda Martin

The Chargers made a change to the bottom of their offensive line depth chart on Friday.

The team announced that they have signed tackle Brant Weiss. They waived tackle Koda Martin with an injury designation to clear space for Weiss on the 90-man roster.

Weiss signed with the Cardinals after a stint in the Alliance of American Football earlier this year. He was also with Arizona for training camp and the preseason last year, but lost his spot on Arizona’s roster in early May. Weiss played at Toledo in college before going undrafted.

Martin played at Texas A&M and then spent a year at Syracuse, where his father-in-law Dino Babers is the head coach, as a graduate transfer.