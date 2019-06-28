Connor Barwin talking to Eagles about situational pass rusher job

Getty Images

Connor Barwin wants to play for a contender, and he wants that contender to be the Eagles.

The 11-year veteran is a free agent but is not considering retirement. The Philadelphia resident is working out at Temple University with Jason Kelce and waiting to see if the Eagles offer him a deal.

“I’m trying to come back and play for the Eagles,” Barwin told Mike Gregor of Heavy.com. “I’m training right now, and I’ve talked to [Eagles G.M.] Howie [Roseman], and they’re going to see if they need any depth on the edge and so I’m going to wait until camp starts before I sign anywhere else, but obviously I’m not going to wait too long. But the Eagles know that’s where I want to be.”

The one-time Pro Bowl defensive end, who spent four seasons in Philadelphia, posted a photo on Instagram from Lincoln Financial Field last week. It fueled speculation of a possible deal with the Eagles, but talks are not that far along, and Barwin merely was attending a conference at the stadium.

Barwin, who played 26 percent of the defensive snaps last season for the Giants, could replace the recently retired Chris Long as a situational pass rusher. He said he would support Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry and Derek Barnett.

“I would love for it to be in Philly,” Barwin, 32, said. “Me and Howie are talking. I might wait a week into camp, but that’s about as far as I’m going to wait. Other teams are going to be like, ‘You better sign now or we’re going to sign someone else.’ If not, I’ll try to go to another contender. I would love for it to be in a good situation where I can contribute.”

Barwin said he has promised his family that the 2020 season will be his last. First, though, he has to find a job for 2019.