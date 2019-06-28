Ex-cop rejects plea deal for slamming former NFL player Desmond Marrow

AP

The former police officer who was captured on video choking and slamming former NFL player Desmond Marrow has rejected a plea deal which would have resulted in probation.

According to Christian Boone of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, former Henry County police officer David Rose decided at the last minute to decline the deal, which involved him pleading guilty to simple battery and attending anger management class to avoid jail time.

Prosecutors warned him he could face “a host of charges,” and delivered on that Thursday. The former officer now faces two counts of violating his oath of office, a count of making a false statement along with the simple battery charge. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

“He couldn’t come in and plead to something that would make him a criminal,” attorney Lee Sexton said. “He’s taking a risk of a felony conviction and possibly going to prison.”

Rose was fired after cellphone video emerged of him pinning a handcuffed Marrow to the ground by the throat. Rose said to his partner, in a conversation captured by dashcam video: “I’m not going to write it down, but hell yeah I choked that [expletive deleted].”

Marrow spent time with the Buccaneers and Texans, but didn’t play in an NFL game.