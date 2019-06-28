Ignore predictions regarding a potential Tyreek Hill suspension

Two days ago at this time, Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill was meeting for the first time with the NFL regarding multiple potential violations of the Personal Conduct Policy. Now, multiple reports and/or predictions are indicating that Hill will be suspended four games, at most.

That’s a risky proposition. Unless a reporter’s source is Commissioner Roger Goodell, any comments from any reporter regarding a potential suspension of Tyreek Hill amount to guesswork and speculation.

Ultimately, the Commissioner is going to do what he wants to do, and only he knows what he wants to do. Assuming he currently knows what he wants to do. It’s possible he hasn’t reached a decision yet.

When he does (if he already hasn’t), Goodell ideally will consider the evidence and the language of the Personal Conduct Policy, along with the precedent created by past investigations and suspensions. History tells us that he’s more likely to consider potential P.R. reactions to the decision, along with possible political complications that could arise, if the punishment exceeds that which Chiefs owner Clark Hunt believes would be fair and appropriate (a second Papa John offensive nevertheless remains unlikely).

The more accurate prediction (although mine should be ignored, too) is that the suspension will cover a minimum, not a maximum, of four games. Last year, Goodell suspended Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith four gams for making threats and engaging in emotional abuse of the mother of his child, without any type of violence. It’s publicly known that Hill made threats against Crystal Espinal (“you need to be terrified of me too, bitch”); the NFL’s investigation possibly has uncovered (or will uncover) other abusive behavior that did not involve violence.

The NFL’s investigation also explored whether Hill disciplined his son in a way that crossed the line into abuse, along with a broader look at the circumstances that resulted in the state removing the child from the custody of Hill and Espinal. Those factors could give rise to a separate violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.

Without having access to the full body of evidence, including the critical question of whether Lisa Friel and Jennifer Gaffney regarded Hill as a credible witness during eight hours of questioning on Wednesday, it’s impossible to know how this will unfold. That said, Goodell learned the hard way in the Ray Rice case that it’s much better to oversuspend than undersuspend.

Hill’s history — he admitted to choking and beating a then-pregnant Espinal in 2014 — makes him unsympathetic. Which could make Goodell more inclined to impose a longer suspension (with minimal risk of blowback, given Hill’s history) than a short one (with heightened risk of blowback, given Hill’s history).

However it plays out, Goodell is going to do whatever Goodell wants to do. And anyone who thinks they know what Goodell is going to do doesn’t know what they’re talking about. Unless they’re talking directly to Goodell.

16 responses to "Ignore predictions regarding a potential Tyreek Hill suspension

  1. The nfl isn’t gonna throw away a chance at increasing their market share
    by suspending “the future face of the nfl’s” best weapon.

  2. 4 games. Well if he’s “taking the pulse” of that P.R. move from these comment sections allow me to say –

    4 games for deflation
    4 games for assault and battery including a pregnant lady and a 3 year old child

    Regardless of wether or not either did/didn’t happen, to have the two equal to each other is criminal in and of itself.

  3. When Hill said “you need to be terrified of me too, b..” that was damning. It was in response to Crystal telling him that their son said Daddy broke his arm and he was terrified of him. So that “too” in my opinion was both an admission Hill did it and a threat to do the same to her.

  5. Yeah well even if Goodell told you what he’s gonna do you still wouldn’t know until he actually does it.

  6. Ped suspensions get 4 games. This dude has a pattern of domestic violence and I fear it won’t stop. Hardy and rice were rightly black balled and rice seems to be the only one who was contrite. This guy shouldn’t even be in the league anymore.

  7. This can go one of 2 ways. We know that KC isn’t one of Goodell’s favored few. He nailed them 2 draft picks and heavy fines for an extremely minor “tampering” offense. Calling the player directly instead of his agent. Because they aren’t one of Roger’s dandies, Hill could get a lengthy suspension. One the other hand, KC is New England’s biggest challenge to winning #7. Goodell loves to find any way possible cheat and derail NE. Hill could get off scot-free for just this reason…

  10. It’s so rare that the world sees concrete evidence of a man being an absolutely disgraceful, abusive menace to his wife and child. Usually these things only exist behind closed doors, and turn into a he said/she said scenario. The recording of the phone call between him and his wife makes this issue totally black and white.

    He’s toxic. Put him on the exempt list and ban him from the league.

  11. Goodell doesn’t act alone. He works very closely with the owners which is why his decisions don’t always seem consistent. He takes all the hate of the from the fans and all the owners get to keep themselves clean. They have been playing the NFL fans with this for a decade. Owners make the decision and he is their scapegoat.

  12. I had a boss once teach me, “If you can’t do it right all the time at least be consistent.”

  13. The speculation of 4 games comes from within the Chiefs organization. I recall the Cowboys organization including Jerruh being very certain that Zeke was going to walk. Both cases had the same investigator, and in the Zeke case, she suggested no suspension. Goodell then came in with the steel chair and belted Zeke with 6 games. Brace yourselves Chiefs fans.

  14. Didn’t Kareem Hunt just get 8 games for pushing down a woman and kicking her? With Hill’s history and the seriousness of what’s going on here, that should be the minimum.

  16. This piece of human filth should never have been allowed to see an NFL field after what he did in college. Here is their chance to make a statement against this kind of behavior. Sadly, they probably won’t though….

