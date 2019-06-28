Isaiah Wynn on track to return for training camp

Getty Images

The Patriots drafted Isaiah Wynn in the first round last year, with the anticipation of him taking over at left tackle. A torn Achilles in the preseason ended that plan.

Now, he appears ready to resume.

According to Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, Wynn is expected to be ready when the Patriots open training camp.

Wynn has been running at full speed, which is a good sign for players coming off his injury.

Wynn did some individual work in OTAs, but the Patriots had left guard Joe Thuney working at left tackle then, and getting a key part back will help the line as a whole.