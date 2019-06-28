Josh Norman visits, donates to migrant aid facility in Texas

Getty Images

Washington cornerback Josh Norman continues to help migrants, making another trip to the border to help families there.

According to TheHill.com, Norman donated $18,000 during his visit to the Catholic Charities RGV Humanitarian Respite Center in McAllen, Texas.

The group provides a place for men, women, and children to have a warm meal, rest, shower and obtain medicine and other supplies. Since August 2015, they’ve helped over 23,000 people, according to their website.

Last summer, Norman and Saints linebacker Demario Davis made a trip to the Rio Grande, and visited multiple detention centers there. They also provided and distributed backpacks of supplies to immigrant families in San Antonio, and he admitted that seeing families separated at the border affected him deeply.

“Put yourself in somebody else’s shoes,” Norman told Mike Jones of USA Today last summer. “They’ve got nothing, come here seeking asylum, know nothing of where they’re going to, other than that it’s gotta be better than where they were. Then you get to this place, and they treat you like less than a dog. We’ve lost our touch as a humanity. This is about the kids. So, I never hesitated when the Lord said go.”

Norman’s humanity is admirable, and the fact he’s now made repeated trips makes it clear he’s been moved by what he saw there.