McCaffreys not surprised by Phillip Lindsay’s success

There might have been people who were surprised when Broncos rookie Phillip Lindsay ran for 1,000 yards last year.

None of those people were named McCaffrey.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey raved about his Broncos counterpart and fellow Coloradan, while longtime NFL wideout Ed McCaffrey said he anticipated Lindsay making an impact in the league despite going undrafted out of Colorado.

“People ask me if I was surprised by (Lindsay’s) success and I say: ‘Absolutely not.’ He had the look in his eye and the competitive spirit and the talent in seventh grade,” Ed said, via Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post. “So it should have not been a surprise to anybody that he went to CU and tore it up there and had huge success with Denver. He’s had it since he was a little kid.”

Lindsay was playing at Denver South High while the McCaffrey kids were at Valor Christian, so keeping up with each other’s exploits was easy, and easy to pull for.

“I root for him nonstop,” Christian McCaffrey said. “It’s cool seeing another guy from Colorado make it up the ranks and then continue to have such huge success. I’m definitely happy and I think it’s great for Colorado football as well. The more guys that do what Phil is doing is special for guys. You look at the high school talent now, and even younger than that, it gives the kids a sense of pride and somebody to look up to in that position; that can dream and have aspirations of being where he is.”

While Lindsay didn’t enjoy being a first-rounder like the younger McCaffrey, he certainly stood out.

He finished last year with 1,278 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns, despite a late-season wrist injury which required surgery. He’s healthy now, and ready for the start of training camp.